Thomas and Sacred Heart host Fairfield

Sacred Heart Pioneers (10-12, 6-5 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (9-14, 5-7 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pioneers -2; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart visits Fairfield after Tanner Thomas scored 20 points in Sacred Heart’s 89-77 victory over the Rider Broncs.

The Stags are 6-4 in home games. Fairfield allows 73.7 points and has been outscored by 5.6 points per game.

The Pioneers have gone 6-5 against MAAC opponents. Sacred Heart is the best team in the MAAC scoring 12.3 fast break points per game.

Fairfield’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 10.1 per game Sacred Heart gives up. Sacred Heart averages 76.3 points per game, 2.6 more than the 73.7 Fairfield allows to opponents.

The Stags and Pioneers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Prophet Johnson is scoring 10.9 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Stags. Deon Perry is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Thomas is averaging 15.5 points and six rebounds for the Pioneers. Anquan Hill is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 4-6, averaging 64.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Pioneers: 6-4, averaging 81.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

