Thomas and Bethune-Cookman host Southern

Southern Jaguars (18-9, 13-1 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (13-15, 10-5 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman hosts Southern after Trey Thomas scored 23 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 70-68 win against the Alabama State Hornets.

The Wildcats have gone 5-2 in home games. Bethune-Cookman averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 6-4 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Jaguars have gone 13-1 against SWAC opponents. Southern is fourth in the SWAC with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Dionjahe Thomas averaging 2.8.

Bethune-Cookman is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 42.0% Southern allows to opponents. Southern averages 76.0 points per game, 3.3 more than the 72.7 Bethune-Cookman gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Thomas is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Wildcats. Daniel Rouzan is averaging 16.0 points and 7.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Michael Jacobs is averaging 10.3 points for the Jaguars. Cam Amboree is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Jaguars: 9-1, averaging 74.9 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

