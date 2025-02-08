Thomas’ 18 help UNLV knock off Wyoming 68-57

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Dedan Thomas Jr.’s 18 points helped UNLV defeat Wyoming 68-57 on Saturday night. Thomas shot 6…

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Dedan Thomas Jr.’s 18 points helped UNLV defeat Wyoming 68-57 on Saturday night.

Thomas shot 6 of 13 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line for the Rebels (12-12, 6-7 Mountain West Conference). Jailen Bedford shot 4 of 8 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to add 14 points. Jaden Henley shot 5 for 9, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points. The Rebels broke a five-game slide.

Obi Agbim led the way for the Cowboys (11-13, 4-9) with 14 points. Wyoming also got 10 points and six assists from Cole Henry. Abou Magassa had nine points.

UNLV next plays Tuesday against Air Force at home, and Wyoming will visit New Mexico on Wednesday.

