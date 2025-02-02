Thierry leads No. 8 Ohio State against Washington after 23-point showing

Washington Huskies (13-8, 4-5 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (19-1, 8-1 Big Ten) Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST…

Washington Huskies (13-8, 4-5 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (19-1, 8-1 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Ohio State hosts Washington after Taylor Thierry scored 23 points in Ohio State’s 72-66 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Buckeyes have gone 10-0 at home. Ohio State averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 17-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Huskies have gone 4-5 against Big Ten opponents. Washington averages 73.2 points while outscoring opponents by 9.9 points per game.

Ohio State makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than Washington has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). Washington scores 14.2 more points per game (73.2) than Ohio State allows to opponents (59.0).

The Buckeyes and Huskies face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cotie McMahon is scoring 16.4 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Buckeyes. Chance Gray is averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games.

Elle Ladine is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 16.1 points. Sayvia Sellers is averaging 16.7 points, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 9-1, averaging 77.3 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 11.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Huskies: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 28.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

