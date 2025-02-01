Theodosiou’s 14 lead Loyola Maryland over Boston University 69-67

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jacob Theodosiou had 14 points in Loyola Maryland’s 69-67 win against Boston University on Saturday. Theodosiou shot…

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jacob Theodosiou had 14 points in Loyola Maryland’s 69-67 win against Boston University on Saturday.

Theodosiou shot 4 for 10, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Greyhounds (9-12, 4-6 Patriot League). Braeden Speed scored 13 points while shooting 4 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line and added nine rebounds. Milos Ilic went 5 of 10 from the field (1 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Terriers (11-12, 5-5) were led by Kyrone Alexander, who posted 16 points, 10 rebounds and four steals. Malcolm Chimezie added 16 points for Boston University. Miles Brewster had 13 points.

Speed scored nine points in the first half for Loyola, which led 36-34 at the break. Loyola used a 7-0 second-half run to erase a three-point deficit and take the lead at 60-56 with 6:20 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Malcolm Chimezie made one of two free throws to get BU with 69-67 with 26 seconds remaining but neither team scored again.

