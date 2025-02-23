Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Theodosiou scores 22 points…

Theodosiou scores 22 points and Loyola Maryland secures 84-65 win against Colgate

The Associated Press

February 23, 2025, 2:18 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jacob Theodosiou scored 22 points as Loyola Maryland beat Colgate 84-65 on Sunday.

Theodosiou had eight rebounds for the Greyhounds (11-16, 6-10 Patriot League). Milos Ilic scored 18 points and added nine rebounds and five assists. Veljko Ilic shot 6 of 8 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 15 points.

The Raiders (12-17, 9-7) were led by Nicolas Louis-Jacques, who posted 13 points and two steals. Jalen Cox added 10 points for Colgate.

Loyola took the lead with 19:18 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Theodosiou led the team in scoring with 15 points in the first half to help put them up 46-28 at the break. Loyola pulled away with a 10-0 run in the second half to extend a 13-point lead to 23 points. The Greyhounds outscored Colgate by one point in the final half, as Milos Ilic led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up