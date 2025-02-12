Theodorsson, Loyola Chicago Ramblers square off against the George Washington Revolutionaries

George Washington Revolutionaries (10-13, 3-9 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (11-13, 3-10 A-10) Chicago; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

George Washington Revolutionaries (10-13, 3-9 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (11-13, 3-10 A-10)

Chicago; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago hosts George Washington in a matchup of A-10 teams.

The Ramblers are 7-7 on their home court. Loyola Chicago gives up 63.6 points and has been outscored by 4.8 points per game.

The Revolutionaries are 3-9 against A-10 opponents. George Washington is the A-10 leader with 36.4 rebounds per game led by Sara Lewis averaging 5.9.

Loyola Chicago scores 58.8 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than the 63.1 George Washington allows. George Washington averages 59.9 points per game, 3.7 fewer than the 63.6 Loyola Chicago allows to opponents.

The Ramblers and Revolutionaries square off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kira Chivers is averaging 6.3 points for the Ramblers. Emma Theodorsson is averaging 9.0 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 35.4% over the last 10 games.

Gabby Reynolds is averaging 10.4 points for the Revolutionaries. Makayla Andrews is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 2-8, averaging 52.3 points, 23.0 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 34.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 2-8, averaging 56.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

