The Auburn loss stung, but there’s no time to dwell on it with what looms for No. 4 Alabama

Nate Oats doesn’t have much time to process what went wrong with Alabama’s loss to top-ranked Auburn. Not with what…

Nate Oats doesn’t have much time to process what went wrong with Alabama’s loss to top-ranked Auburn.

Not with what awaits the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide.

The loss to the rival Tigers in a 1-vs-2 matchup started a run of seven straight games against ranked opponents to close the regular-season schedule, a withering stretch even by the such-is-life standards of an Southeastern Conference with nine ranked teams. It continues with Wednesday’s trip to No. 15 Missouri and Saturday’s visit from No. 17 Kentucky to headline the AP Top 25 national schedule.

“It’s not an easy stretch, the last seven games, is probably the hardest seven-game stretch of anybody in the country at any point,” Oats told reporters after the Auburn loss.

“We’ve got three home games and three road games left in the last six games of the year. And we’ve got to bring it.”

Oats is right: no other ranked team has a remaining schedule quite like the Tide.

After this week, Alabama (21-4, 10-2) hosts No. 21 Mississippi State, visits No. 6 Tennessee, hosts No. 2 Florida and then returns the trip to Auburn.

As of Monday afternoon, only one team — No. 14 Michigan State — had as many as five ranked teams left on its schedule. In fact, 21 teams in the latest AP Top 25 poll had three or fewer remaining games against ranked opponents.

Or, to put it another way: Alabama has more ranked opponents ahead than No. 3 Duke, No. 10 St. John’s, No. 11 Wisconsin, No. 13 Purdue, No. 16 Marquette, No. 18 Clemson, No. 22 Memphis and No. 25 Louisville have combined (four).

Alabama earned the No. 2 overall seed during Saturday’s preliminary rankings from the committee that selects the NCAA Tournament’s 68-team field. And that schedule resonated with committee chairman Bubba Cunningham when asked about what could come for Alabama.

“The Alabama schedule that they have in front of them is absolutely incredible,” said Cunningham, North Carolina’s athletic director.

The Tide are in line for a 1-seed, and maybe the chance to chase down the Tigers atop the SEC standings.

They’ve just got to get through the next few weeks on solid footing.

Aggies’ challenges

Seventh-ranked Texas A&M joined Auburn in having four ranked teams still ahead. Two come this week, first with Tuesday’s trip to Mississippi State and then Saturday’s visit from Tennessee.

The Aggies (20-5, 9-3 SEC) rose one spot in Monday’s poll to hit the highest mark of the Buzz Williams era, as well as the program’s highest ranking since sitting at No. 5 on Christmas Day in 2017.

Rivalry week

Michigan State has its own doubleheader against ranked teams this week, including the latest meeting with its instate rival.

The Spartans (20-5, 11-3 Big Ten) host No. 13 Purdue on Tuesday before visiting No. 12 Michigan on Friday. Michigan State won both meetings with Michigan last year, the first season sweep in the series since the Spartans took all three meetings in 2019.

Round 2 of that rivalry comes with the Wolverines visiting East Lansing in the March 9 regular-season finale.

Big 12 title push

No. 5 Houston is positioned to win the Big 12’s regular-season race with a strong finish. The Cougars can clear a significant hurdle with Saturday’s visit from No. 8 Iowa State after visiting Arizona State.

The Cougars (21-1, 13-1) entered the week two games up in the loss column on No. 9 Texas Tech and No. 19 Arizona, with the Red Raiders having handed Houston its only league loss this year.

Those teams, by the way, have a rematch at Texas Tech next Monday.

Watch list

New Mexico was the top vote-getter among unranked teams in Monday’s poll. The Lobos (22-4, 14-1 Mountain West Conference) play only once this week, visiting Boise State on Wednesday.

Next up is Saint Mary’s, which could lock up the regular-season race in the West Coast Conference. The Gaels (23-4, 13-1) host Portland on Wednesday before visiting second-place Gonzaga (20-7, 11-3) on Saturday.

Both New Mexico and Saint Mary’s are trying to crack the AP Top 25 for the first time this season.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.