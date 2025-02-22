Texas visits South Carolina after Johnson’s 32-point showing

Texas Longhorns (16-10, 5-8 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (10-16, 0-13 SEC) Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Texas Longhorns (16-10, 5-8 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (10-16, 0-13 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -2.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas takes on South Carolina after Tre Johnson scored 32 points in Texas’ 82-78 victory against the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Gamecocks are 8-7 in home games. South Carolina is 1-4 in one-possession games.

The Longhorns have gone 5-8 against SEC opponents. Texas averages 78.7 points while outscoring opponents by 9.4 points per game.

South Carolina averages 69.6 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 69.3 Texas gives up. Texas averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than South Carolina gives up.

The Gamecocks and Longhorns face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamarii Thomas averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Collin Murray-Boyles is averaging 15.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games.

Johnson averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, scoring 19.8 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Tramon Mark is shooting 42.0% and averaging 9.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 0-10, averaging 64.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Longhorns: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.