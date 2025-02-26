Texas visits Ivisic and Arkansas

Texas Longhorns (16-11, 5-9 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (16-11, 5-9 SEC) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Texas Longhorns (16-11, 5-9 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (16-11, 5-9 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Razorbacks -3.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas plays Texas after Zvonimir Ivisic scored 20 points in Arkansas’ 92-85 win over the Missouri Tigers.

The Razorbacks have gone 11-4 at home. Arkansas averages 76.1 points while outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game.

The Longhorns are 5-9 against SEC opponents. Texas has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Arkansas averages 76.1 points, 6.3 more per game than the 69.8 Texas allows. Texas scores 8.9 more points per game (78.3) than Arkansas gives up (69.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnell Davis is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, while averaging 10.6 points. Ivisic is averaging 13.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.5 blocks over the past 10 games.

Tre Johnson averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, scoring 20.2 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Tramon Mark is shooting 39.2% and averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 5-5, averaging 72.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Longhorns: 4-6, averaging 72.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.