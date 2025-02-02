Texas Tech visits Diew and Colorado

Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-9, 3-7 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (14-6, 5-4 Big 12) Boulder, Colorado; Sunday, 4 p.m.…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-9, 3-7 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (14-6, 5-4 Big 12)

Boulder, Colorado; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado takes on Texas Tech after Nyamer Diew scored 22 points in Colorado’s 67-66 win over the BYU Cougars.

The Buffaloes have gone 10-1 in home games. Colorado ranks fourth in the Big 12 with 35.1 points per game in the paint led by Jade Masogayo averaging 10.8.

The Red Raiders are 3-7 against Big 12 opponents. Texas Tech has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Colorado makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than Texas Tech has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). Texas Tech has shot at a 41.1% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 39.6% shooting opponents of Colorado have averaged.

The Buffaloes and Red Raiders meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kindyll Wetta is averaging 5.4 points, 5.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Buffaloes. Masogayo is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Sarengbe Sanogo is averaging 5.2 points and 1.6 blocks for the Red Raiders. Bailey Maupin is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 6-4, averaging 65.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Red Raiders: 3-7, averaging 59.6 points, 28.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

