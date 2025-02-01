Texas Tech visits Colorado after Diew’s 22-point game

Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-9, 3-7 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (14-6, 5-4 Big 12) Boulder, Colorado; Sunday, 4 p.m.…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-9, 3-7 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (14-6, 5-4 Big 12)

Boulder, Colorado; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts Texas Tech after Nyamer Diew scored 22 points in Colorado’s 67-66 win over the BYU Cougars.

The Buffaloes have gone 10-1 at home. Colorado is sixth in the Big 12 with 16.9 assists per game led by Kindyll Wetta averaging 5.6.

The Red Raiders are 3-7 against conference opponents. Texas Tech ranks sixth in the Big 12 with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Kilah Freelon averaging 2.0.

Colorado averages 69.9 points, 6.6 more per game than the 63.3 Texas Tech allows. Texas Tech averages 65.0 points per game, 1.0 more than the 64.0 Colorado gives up.

The Buffaloes and Red Raiders meet Sunday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frida Formann is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, while averaging 13.3 points. Jade Masogayo is averaging 13 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games.

Jasmine Shavers is averaging 14.5 points and 1.7 steals for the Red Raiders. Bailey Maupin is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 6-4, averaging 65.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Red Raiders: 3-7, averaging 59.6 points, 28.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

