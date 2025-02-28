Texas Tech takes on Colorado, looks to halt 9-game skid

Colorado Buffaloes (18-10, 9-8 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-16, 3-14 Big 12) Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Colorado Buffaloes (18-10, 9-8 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-16, 3-14 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech enters the matchup against Colorado as losers of nine games in a row.

The Red Raiders have gone 10-6 in home games. Texas Tech is 2-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Buffaloes are 9-8 in conference matchups. Colorado is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Texas Tech scores 62.9 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than the 65.0 Colorado allows. Colorado scores 5.5 more points per game (69.1) than Texas Tech allows (63.6).

The Red Raiders and Buffaloes match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasmine Shavers is shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Raiders, while averaging 14.8 points and 1.6 steals. Bailey Maupin is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

Lior Garzon is shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, while averaging 10.4 points. Jade Masogayo is shooting 60.0% and averaging 10.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 1-9, averaging 57.0 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Buffaloes: 6-4, averaging 66.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.