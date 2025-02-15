Texas Tech hosts Vonleh and No. 25 Baylor

Baylor Bears (21-5, 11-2 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-12, 3-10 Big 12) Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Baylor Bears (21-5, 11-2 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-12, 3-10 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Baylor takes on Texas Tech after Aaronette Vonleh scored 21 points in Baylor’s 75-65 victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Red Raiders are 10-4 in home games. Texas Tech has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bears are 11-2 against Big 12 opponents. Baylor ranks second in the Big 12 with 19.8 assists per game led by Jada Walker averaging 5.5.

Texas Tech averages 63.6 points per game, 3.9 more points than the 59.7 Baylor gives up. Baylor scores 16.9 more points per game (80.6) than Texas Tech allows (63.7).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasmine Shavers is shooting 29.2% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Raiders, while averaging 14.6 points and 1.8 steals. Bailey Maupin is shooting 32.5% and averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Darianna Littlepage-Buggs is averaging 14.1 points and 10.4 rebounds for the Bears. Vonleh is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 2-8, averaging 56.1 points, 26.7 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Bears: 8-2, averaging 77.3 points, 35.3 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

