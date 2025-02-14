Texas Tech hosts No. 25 Baylor after Vonleh’s 21-point game

Baylor Bears (21-5, 11-2 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-12, 3-10 Big 12) Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Baylor Bears (21-5, 11-2 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-12, 3-10 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Baylor visits Texas Tech after Aaronette Vonleh scored 21 points in Baylor’s 75-65 victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Red Raiders are 10-4 on their home court. Texas Tech is eighth in the Big 12 in team defense, giving up 63.7 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

The Bears are 11-2 against Big 12 opponents. Baylor averages 80.6 points and has outscored opponents by 20.9 points per game.

Texas Tech averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Baylor allows. Baylor averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game Texas Tech gives up.

The Red Raiders and Bears face off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bailey Maupin is averaging 13 points for the Red Raiders. Jasmine Shavers is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Darianna Littlepage-Buggs is averaging 14.1 points and 10.4 rebounds for the Bears. Vonleh is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 2-8, averaging 56.1 points, 26.7 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Bears: 8-2, averaging 77.3 points, 35.3 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

