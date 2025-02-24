Texas Tech faces Arizona, seeks to break 8-game slide

Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-15, 3-13 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (17-12, 8-8 Big 12) Tucson, Arizona; Tuesday, 8 p.m.…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-15, 3-13 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (17-12, 8-8 Big 12)

Tucson, Arizona; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech looks to break its eight-game skid with a win against Arizona.

The Wildcats have gone 11-5 at home. Arizona is ninth in the Big 12 with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Breya Cunningham averaging 5.6.

The Red Raiders are 3-13 in Big 12 play. Texas Tech averages 17.1 turnovers per game and is 8-7 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Arizona is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 42.1% Texas Tech allows to opponents. Texas Tech has shot at a 40.0% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 39.4% shooting opponents of Arizona have averaged.

The Wildcats and Red Raiders match up Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cunningham is averaging 11.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.8 blocks for the Wildcats. Skylar Jones is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Jasmine Shavers is averaging 14.8 points and 1.6 steals for the Red Raiders. Bailey Maupin is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 67.0 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Red Raiders: 2-8, averaging 58.3 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.