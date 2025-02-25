Texas Tech faces Arizona on 8-game slide

Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-15, 3-13 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (17-12, 8-8 Big 12) Tucson, Arizona; Tuesday, 8 p.m.…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-15, 3-13 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (17-12, 8-8 Big 12)

Tucson, Arizona; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech looks to stop its eight-game slide with a victory over Arizona.

The Wildcats have gone 11-5 in home games. Arizona has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Red Raiders are 3-13 against Big 12 opponents. Texas Tech has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Arizona averages 68.2 points per game, 4.7 more points than the 63.5 Texas Tech allows. Texas Tech has shot at a 40.0% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 39.4% shooting opponents of Arizona have averaged.

The Wildcats and Red Raiders match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jada Williams is averaging 12.7 points and 1.7 steals for the Wildcats. Skylar Jones is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Bailey Maupin is averaging 12.7 points for the Red Raiders. Jasmine Shavers is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 67.0 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Red Raiders: 2-8, averaging 58.3 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.