Texas State takes on Central Michigan following Pope’s 23-point outing

Texas State Bobcats (12-12, 5-7 Sun Belt) at Central Michigan Chippewas (10-12, 4-6 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State plays Central Michigan after Tylan Pope scored 23 points in Texas State’s 75-64 loss to the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Chippewas are 6-4 on their home court. Central Michigan ranks fifth in the MAC with 13.7 assists per game led by Anthony Pritchard averaging 4.8.

The Bobcats have gone 3-8 away from home. Texas State leads the Sun Belt with 36.8 points per game in the paint led by Pope averaging 9.4.

Central Michigan’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Texas State allows. Texas State has shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points higher than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Central Michigan have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakobi Heady is scoring 13.5 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Chippewas. Pritchard is averaging 13.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games.

Kaden Gumbs is averaging 12 points, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bobcats. Pope is averaging 18.9 points and 6.7 rebounds while shooting 52.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 4-6, averaging 72.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 75.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.