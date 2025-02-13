Texas State plays UL Monroe on 3-game road slide

Texas State Bobcats (12-13, 5-7 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (6-19, 2-10 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m.…

Texas State Bobcats (12-13, 5-7 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (6-19, 2-10 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -7.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State will look to stop its three-game road skid when the Bobcats play UL Monroe.

The Warhawks are 4-8 on their home court. UL Monroe averages 11.4 turnovers per game and is 4-8 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bobcats have gone 5-7 against Sun Belt opponents. Texas State is ninth in the Sun Belt allowing 73.2 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

UL Monroe scores 68.6 points per game, 4.6 fewer points than the 73.2 Texas State allows. Texas State has shot at a 47.0% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 44.3% shooting opponents of UL Monroe have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Bolden is shooting 37.2% and averaging 12.4 points for the Warhawks. Coltie Young is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Josh O’Garro is averaging 9.6 points and seven rebounds for the Bobcats. Tylan Pope is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 2-8, averaging 61.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 76.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

