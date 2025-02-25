Texas State hosts Conerway and Troy

Troy Trojans (18-10, 11-5 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (15-14, 8-8 Sun Belt) San Marcos, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m.…

Troy Trojans (18-10, 11-5 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (15-14, 8-8 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -1.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Troy takes on Texas State after Tayton Conerway scored 21 points in Troy’s 83-66 victory over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Bobcats have gone 9-3 in home games. Texas State averages 76.1 points and has outscored opponents by 3.2 points per game.

The Trojans are 11-5 against Sun Belt opponents. Troy is seventh in the Sun Belt scoring 73.1 points per game and is shooting 44.2%.

Texas State makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than Troy has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Troy averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Texas State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tylan Pope is scoring 15.9 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Bobcats. Josh O’Garro is averaging 11.9 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games.

Conerway is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Trojans. Thomas Dowd is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

