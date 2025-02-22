Texas State faces South Alabama in conference matchup

South Alabama Jaguars (19-9, 11-4 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (14-14, 7-8 Sun Belt) San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 5:30…

South Alabama Jaguars (19-9, 11-4 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (14-14, 7-8 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -1.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tylan Pope and Texas State host Barry Dunning Jr. and South Alabama in Sun Belt play Saturday.

The Bobcats have gone 8-3 in home games. Texas State is third in the Sun Belt with 14.4 assists per game led by Kaden Gumbs averaging 4.4.

The Jaguars are 11-4 in Sun Belt play. South Alabama ranks eighth in the Sun Belt with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Dunning averaging 5.3.

Texas State scores 75.5 points, 12.1 more per game than the 63.4 South Alabama allows. South Alabama averages 72.0 points per game, 0.3 fewer than the 72.3 Texas State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pope is scoring 16.1 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Bobcats. Josh O’Garro is averaging 11.3 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games.

Judah Brown is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 9.4 points. Dunning is shooting 43.1% and averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 67.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

