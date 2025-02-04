Texas Southern visits UAPB following Bradley’s 29-point showing

Texas Southern Tigers (10-11, 7-1 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-18, 0-8 SWAC) Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.…

Texas Southern Tigers (10-11, 7-1 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-18, 0-8 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -9.5; over/under is 158

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB plays Texas Southern after Doctor Bradley scored 29 points in UAPB’s 79-76 loss to the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Golden Lions are 3-4 on their home court. UAPB has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers are 7-1 in SWAC play. Texas Southern is ninth in the SWAC scoring 26.8 points per game in the paint led by Jaylen Wysinger averaging 3.7.

UAPB averages 74.5 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than the 75.9 Texas Southern allows. Texas Southern averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.9 per game UAPB allows.

The Golden Lions and Tigers meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Moore is shooting 38.7% and averaging 11.2 points for the Golden Lions. Caleb Jones is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kavion McClain is averaging 14.9 points, 4.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Tigers. Wysinger is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 1-9, averaging 77.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 76.7 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.