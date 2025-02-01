Texas Southern takes on Prairie View A&M following Fantroy’s 26-point showing

Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-12, 2-6 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (8-10, 7-0 SWAC) Houston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-12, 2-6 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (8-10, 7-0 SWAC)

Houston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern hosts Prairie View A&M after Aylasia Fantroy scored 26 points in Texas Southern’s 69-67 win against the Alabama State Hornets.

The Tigers are 5-2 on their home court. Texas Southern gives up 71.4 points and has been outscored by 3.9 points per game.

The Panthers have gone 2-6 against SWAC opponents. Prairie View A&M is 1-5 against opponents over .500.

Texas Southern is shooting 37.3% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 41.0% Prairie View A&M allows to opponents. Prairie View A&M averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Texas Southern gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaliyah Henderson is averaging 8.1 points and 2.2 steals for the Tigers. Fantroy is averaging 13.3 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games.

Crystal Schultz is averaging 9.5 points for the Panthers. Ash’a Thompson is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 67.6 points, 37.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 58.5 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.