Texas Southern hosts UAPB following Brown’s 23-point game

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (5-22, 2-12 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (12-15, 9-5 SWAC)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB faces Texas Southern after Kyle Brown scored 23 points in UAPB’s 75-64 victory against the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Tigers have gone 8-4 at home. Texas Southern is second in the SWAC with 13.9 assists per game led by Kavion McClain averaging 4.8.

The Golden Lions are 2-12 against SWAC opponents. UAPB allows 86.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 13.0 points per game.

Texas Southern’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game UAPB allows. UAPB has shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points greater than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Texas Southern have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: McClain is shooting 38.5% and averaging 14.9 points for the Tigers. Jaylin Jackson-Posey is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Caleb Jones is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Lions, while averaging 6.8 points. Doctor Bradley is shooting 52.9% and averaging 17.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 36.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Golden Lions: 2-8, averaging 69.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

