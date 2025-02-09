Texas Southern hosts Thomas and Bethune-Cookman

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (10-13, 7-3 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (10-13, 7-3 SWAC) Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (10-13, 7-3 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (10-13, 7-3 SWAC)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman visits Texas Southern after Tre Thomas scored 27 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 85-82 victory against the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Tigers have gone 7-3 in home games. Texas Southern ranks ninth in the SWAC with 27.0 points per game in the paint led by Jaylen Wysinger averaging 3.7.

The Wildcats are 7-3 in SWAC play. Bethune-Cookman is 4-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Texas Southern is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 42.8% Bethune-Cookman allows to opponents. Bethune-Cookman has shot at a 42.2% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points above the 41.5% shooting opponents of Texas Southern have averaged.

The Tigers and Wildcats face off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenny Hunter is averaging 9.4 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Tigers. Kavion McClain is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Thomas is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Wildcats. Daniel Rouzan is averaging 14.4 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 73.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 71.9 points, 36.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

