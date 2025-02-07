Texas Southern hosts Florida A&M after Young’s 21-point game

Florida A&M Rattlers (8-12, 5-4 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (10-12, 7-2 SWAC) Houston; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Florida A&M Rattlers (8-12, 5-4 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (10-12, 7-2 SWAC)

Houston; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M plays Texas Southern after Sterling Young scored 21 points in Florida A&M’s 67-66 loss to the Alabama State Hornets.

The Tigers are 7-2 on their home court. Texas Southern has a 5-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Rattlers are 5-4 against SWAC opponents. Florida A&M is seventh in the SWAC with 22.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyler Shirley averaging 3.5.

Texas Southern averages 73.4 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than the 77.3 Florida A&M gives up. Florida A&M averages 71.8 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the 75.6 Texas Southern allows to opponents.

The Tigers and Rattlers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenny Hunter is averaging 9.6 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Tigers. Kavion McClain is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Milton Matthews averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Rattlers, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc. Young is shooting 46.9% and averaging 17.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 77.0 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Rattlers: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

