Texas Southern hosts Brown and UAPB

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (5-22, 2-12 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (12-15, 9-5 SWAC)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -13.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB plays Texas Southern after Kyle Brown scored 23 points in UAPB’s 75-64 victory over the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Tigers are 8-4 on their home court. Texas Southern ranks fourth in the SWAC in team defense, giving up 73.1 points while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

The Golden Lions are 2-12 in conference play. UAPB is fourth in the SWAC scoring 73.0 points per game and is shooting 45.2%.

Texas Southern averages 72.5 points per game, 13.5 fewer points than the 86.0 UAPB gives up. UAPB averages 73.0 points per game, 0.1 fewer than the 73.1 Texas Southern allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kavion McClain is averaging 14.9 points, 4.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Tigers. Duane Posey is averaging 7.4 points over the last 10 games.

Christian Moore is averaging 9.7 points and 4.1 assists for the Golden Lions. Doctor Bradley is averaging 17.5 points, 11.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 3.4 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 36.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Golden Lions: 2-8, averaging 69.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

