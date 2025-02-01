Texas Southern beats Prairie View A&M 79-63

HOUSTON (AP) — Kavion McClain had 23 points in Texas Southern’s 79-63 victory against Prairie View A&M on Saturday night.…

HOUSTON (AP) — Kavion McClain had 23 points in Texas Southern’s 79-63 victory against Prairie View A&M on Saturday night.

McClain added five rebounds and four steals for the Tigers (10-11, 7-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Zaire Hayes shot 4 for 8 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line to add 14 points. Josh Farmer had 10 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line. It was the seventh straight win for the Tigers.

Tanahj Pettway led the way for the Panthers (4-18, 3-6) with 23 points and seven rebounds. Prairie View A&M also got 20 points from Braelon Bush. Marcel Bryant finished with 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

