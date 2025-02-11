Texas’ Madison Booker is AP women’s basketball player of the week

The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s college basketball for Week 14 of the season: Madison Booker,…

The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s college basketball for Week 14 of the season:

Madison Booker, Texas

The sophomore wing had her fifth double-double of the season with 20 points and 11 rebounds in a win over then-No. 2 South Carolina that ended the Gamecocks’ 57-game regular season conference winning streak. Booker also had 20 points, six rebounds and four blocks in a win over Vanderbilt. She has scored in double figures in 20 games this season and the last eight in a row.

Runner-Up

Aziaha James, N.C. State. The senior guard averaged 29 points per game in wins over then-No. 10 Duke and No. 22 Florida State. She had 36 points in the victory over the Blue Devils, including making 15 of her 19 shots. She moved into 20th on N.C. State’s career scoring list with 1,375 points.

Honorable Mention

Grace Larkins, South Dakota; Emma Ronsiek, Colorado State; Laura Ziegler, Saint Joseph’s.

Keep an eye on

Gardner-Webb senior guard Ashley Hawkins had 28 points and five assists in a win over UNC Asheville. She was 12 of 13 from the free throw line and scored the Runnin’ Bulldogs final 14 points to seal the win. Hawkins followed that up with a 30-point effort against Charleston Southern.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.