Texas celebrates first No. 1 ranking by leaning on defense to beat Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Texas, buoyed by its first No. 1 ranking in 21 years, leaned on its defense to overcome a sluggish start and beat Georgia 57-26 on Monday night.

Taylor Jones had 17 points and matched her career high 16 rebounds as Texas (27-2, 13-1 Southeastern Conference) extended its winning streak to 11 games. Rori Harmon and Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda each added 10 points.

Earlier Monday, Texas moved to No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 for the first time since Feb. 16, 2004.

De’Mauri Flournoy led Georgia (10-18, 2-12) with nine points.

Texas led only 20-16 at halftime and 20-18 early in the second half. Georgia’s Asia Avinger had a steal before missing a layup in a failed opportunity to tie the game.

Texas outscored Georgia 37-10 in the second half.

NO. 17 BAYLOR 79, NO. 14 KANSAS ST. 62

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Aaronette Vonleh had a season-high 24 points and 12 rebounds for her third double-double of the season, and No. 17 Baylor beat No. 14 Kansas State for its season-long ninth straight victory.

Vonleh scored Baylor’s opening 10 points of the game and the Bears led 23-12 after starting the second quarter on a 7-2 run. Sarah Andrews made her third 3-pointer in the opening 15 minutes to go ahead 32-19. The Bears led 36-26 at halftime after making 6 of 16 3-pointers, compared to 1 of 8 for Kansas State.

Vonleh didn’t score again until the 4:27 mark of the third quarter to begin an 11-2 run that she capped for a 54-41 lead. She scored eight points in the frame.

Baylor (25-5, 15-2 Big 12) kept its hopes of an outright Big 12 championship alive, with a regular-season finale against No. 10 TCU scheduled for Sunday.

