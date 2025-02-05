Texas A&M visits Auburn following Gaston’s 31-point game

Texas A&M Aggies (10-11, 3-6 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (11-11, 2-7 SEC) Auburn, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Texas A&M Aggies (10-11, 3-6 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (11-11, 2-7 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn plays Texas A&M after Deyona Gaston scored 31 points in Auburn’s 83-66 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Tigers have gone 7-4 at home. Auburn scores 69.1 points and has outscored opponents by 7.4 points per game.

The Aggies are 3-6 in conference matchups. Texas A&M averages 16.0 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Auburn scores 69.1 points per game, 3.7 more points than the 65.4 Texas A&M gives up. Texas A&M averages 64.3 points per game, 2.6 more than the 61.7 Auburn allows to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Audia Young is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging six points. Gaston is averaging 21.8 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Aicha Coulibaly is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Aggies. Sole Williams is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 62.5 points, 26.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Aggies: 4-6, averaging 62.6 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.