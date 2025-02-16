Texas A&M takes on No. 21 Alabama, looks to halt 5-game slide

Texas A&M Aggies (10-13, 3-8 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (20-5, 7-4 SEC) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas A&M Aggies (10-13, 3-8 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (20-5, 7-4 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M is looking to stop its five-game skid with a victory against No. 21 Alabama.

The Crimson Tide are 10-2 on their home court. Alabama is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Aggies have gone 3-8 against SEC opponents. Texas A&M allows 65.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.0 points per game.

Alabama makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.9 percentage points higher than Texas A&M has allowed to its opponents (39.0%). Texas A&M has shot at a 40.4% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 36.6% shooting opponents of Alabama have averaged.

The Crimson Tide and Aggies match up Monday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Essence Cody is averaging 11.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Crimson Tide. Aaliyah Nye is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sahara Jones is averaging 9.4 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Aggies. Sole Williams is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Aggies: 3-7, averaging 56.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 34.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.