Texas A&M hosts Missouri after Williams’ 21-point game

Missouri Tigers (12-13, 1-9 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (10-12, 3-7 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M hosts Missouri after Sole Williams scored 21 points in Texas A&M’s 65-52 loss to the Auburn Tigers.

The Aggies are 9-4 on their home court. Texas A&M is 3-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.1 turnovers per game.

The Tigers have gone 1-9 against SEC opponents. Missouri ranks second in the SEC shooting 37.7% from 3-point range.

Texas A&M is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 40.7% Missouri allows to opponents. Missouri has shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points above the 39.4% shooting opponents of Texas A&M have averaged.

The Aggies and Tigers meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sahara Jones is averaging 9.4 points and seven rebounds for the Aggies. Williams is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Grace Slaughter is averaging 15 points for the Tigers. Ashton Judd is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 3-7, averaging 58.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Tigers: 1-9, averaging 63.3 points, 26.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

