Texas A&M hosts Florida after McGill’s 20-point performance

Florida Gators (13-13, 4-8 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (10-14, 3-9 SEC) College Station, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida Gators (13-13, 4-8 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (10-14, 3-9 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida visits Texas A&M after Liv McGill scored 20 points in Florida’s 69-66 victory against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Aggies are 9-5 in home games. Texas A&M allows 66.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.6 points per game.

The Gators are 4-8 in SEC play. Florida is ninth in the SEC scoring 76.9 points per game and is shooting 46.6%.

Texas A&M averages 62.9 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than the 70.8 Florida allows. Florida averages 10.4 more points per game (76.9) than Texas A&M allows (66.5).

The Aggies and Gators match up Thursday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sole Williams is averaging 7.7 points for the Aggies. Aicha Coulibaly is averaging 7.1 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 42.9% over the past 10 games.

Jeriah Warren is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, while averaging 12.3 points. McGill is shooting 39.8% and averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 2-8, averaging 55.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 34.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Gators: 3-7, averaging 72.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

