Texas A&M faces No. 21 Alabama on 5-game skid

Texas A&M Aggies (10-13, 3-8 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (20-5, 7-4 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M is looking to stop its five-game skid with a win over No. 21 Alabama.

The Crimson Tide are 10-2 in home games. Alabama has a 16-5 record against teams over .500.

The Aggies are 3-8 against SEC opponents. Texas A&M ranks ninth in the SEC with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Sahara Jones averaging 2.6.

Alabama averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Texas A&M allows. Texas A&M averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Alabama allows.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sarah Ashlee Barker is averaging 16.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.2 steals for the Crimson Tide. Aaliyah Nye is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Aicha Coulibaly is averaging 12.8 points for the Aggies. Sole Williams is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Aggies: 3-7, averaging 56.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 34.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

