Texas A&M-CC visits SFA following Dominguez’s 28-point outing

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (11-12, 3-9 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (19-5, 9-4 Southland)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA hosts Texas A&M-CC after Harmaine Dominguez scored 28 points in SFA’s 87-67 victory against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Ladyjacks have gone 10-1 in home games. SFA scores 80.5 points while outscoring opponents by 18.0 points per game.

The Islanders have gone 3-9 against Southland opponents. Texas A&M-CC ranks fourth in the Southland with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Paige Allen averaging 6.0.

SFA scores 80.5 points, 24.0 more per game than the 56.5 Texas A&M-CC gives up. Texas A&M-CC averages 4.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game SFA gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Faith Blackstone is averaging 15 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Ladyjacks. Dominguez is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mireia Aguado is shooting 46.9% and averaging 10.9 points for the Islanders. Allen is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ladyjacks: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 35.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Islanders: 2-8, averaging 52.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

