Texas A&M-CC visits Nicholls State following West’s 22-point game

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (17-12, 10-7 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (17-11, 11-6 Southland) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (17-12, 10-7 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (17-11, 11-6 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -2.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State plays Texas A&M-CC after Jamal West scored 22 points in Nicholls State’s 93-84 victory against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Colonels are 10-4 on their home court. Nicholls State averages 74.9 points while outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game.

The Islanders are 10-7 against Southland opponents. Texas A&M-CC is seventh in the Southland with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Garry Clark averaging 2.3.

Nicholls State averages 74.9 points, 6.3 more per game than the 68.6 Texas A&M-CC allows. Texas A&M-CC has shot at a 48.7% clip from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points above the 41.7% shooting opponents of Nicholls State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Brown III is averaging 13.2 points for the Colonels. West is averaging 14.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games.

Clark is averaging 14.7 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Islanders. Jordan Roberts is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Islanders: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

