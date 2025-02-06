Texas A&M-CC visits Lamar after Dean’s 29-point game

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (11-11, 3-8 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (14-6, 9-2 Southland) Beaumont, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (11-11, 3-8 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (14-6, 9-2 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lamar hosts Texas A&M-CC after Sabria Dean scored 29 points in Lamar’s 72-66 loss to the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks.

The Cardinals have gone 10-0 in home games. Lamar scores 69.6 points and has outscored opponents by 11.7 points per game.

The Islanders are 3-8 against Southland opponents. Texas A&M-CC is second in the Southland giving up 56.2 points while holding opponents to 33.7% shooting.

Lamar’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Texas A&M-CC gives up. Texas A&M-CC has shot at a 40.1% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points above the 39.0% shooting opponents of Lamar have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dean is averaging 14.4 points and 1.7 steals for the Cardinals. Jacei Denley is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mireia Aguado is averaging 10.9 points and 3.1 assists for the Islanders. Paige Allen is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 8-2, averaging 70.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.9 points per game.

Islanders: 3-7, averaging 54.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.