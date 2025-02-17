Texas A&M-CC plays Houston Christian in conference matchup

Houston Christian Huskies (11-15, 8-7 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (16-11, 9-6 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST…

Houston Christian Huskies (11-15, 8-7 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (16-11, 9-6 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -8; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC hosts Houston Christian in a matchup of Southland teams.

The Islanders are 12-2 in home games. Texas A&M-CC is third in the Southland in rebounding averaging 33.7 rebounds. Garry Clark paces the Islanders with 7.7 boards.

The Huskies have gone 8-7 against Southland opponents. Houston Christian gives up 70.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.4 points per game.

Texas A&M-CC’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Houston Christian allows. Houston Christian averages 67.5 points per game, 1.2 fewer than the 68.7 Texas A&M-CC allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark is averaging 14.6 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Islanders. Jordan Roberts is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Julian Mackey is shooting 44.4% and averaging 15.9 points for the Huskies. Bryson Dawkins is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Huskies: 5-5, averaging 68.1 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

