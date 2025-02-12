Texas A&M-CC Islanders face the Houston Christian Huskies on 3-game skid

Houston Christian Huskies (6-17, 3-11 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (11-13, 3-10 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Thursday, 11:30 a.m. EST…

Houston Christian Huskies (6-17, 3-11 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (11-13, 3-10 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Thursday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC heads into the matchup with Houston Christian after losing three in a row.

The Islanders are 4-6 on their home court. Texas A&M-CC scores 60.4 points and has outscored opponents by 3.2 points per game.

The Huskies are 3-11 against Southland opponents. Houston Christian has a 3-12 record against opponents above .500.

Texas A&M-CC scores 60.4 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than the 63.7 Houston Christian gives up. Houston Christian averages 49.1 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 57.2 Texas A&M-CC allows.

The Islanders and Huskies square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mireia Aguado is scoring 10.8 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Islanders. Paige Allen is averaging 10.6 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 35.1% over the last 10 games.

Erin Maguire averages 0.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 21.9% from beyond the arc. Tiffany Tullis is shooting 57.4% and averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 2-8, averaging 51.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 33.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points per game.

Huskies: 2-8, averaging 50.5 points, 28.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.