Texas A&M-CC hosts SE Louisiana following Hines’ 22-point game

SE Louisiana Lions (18-11, 12-6 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (17-13, 10-8 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana takes on Texas A&M-CC after Sam Hines Jr. scored 22 points in SE Louisiana’s 72-69 loss to the Northwestern State Demons.

The Islanders have gone 13-2 at home. Texas A&M-CC has a 7-10 record against teams above .500.

The Lions are 12-6 in conference games. SE Louisiana is sixth in the Southland scoring 32.1 points per game in the paint led by Jakevion Buckley averaging 6.0.

Texas A&M-CC’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game SE Louisiana gives up. SE Louisiana averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Texas A&M-CC allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garry Clark is shooting 54.8% and averaging 14.7 points for the Islanders. Owen Dease is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Hines is shooting 49.7% and averaging 16.7 points for the Lions. Carlos Paez is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 4-6, averaging 66.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Lions: 7-3, averaging 76.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

