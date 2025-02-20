Terry puts up 25 in Southeast Missouri State’s 87-66 victory over Western Illinois

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Brendan Terry scored 25 points as Southeast Missouri State beat Western Illinois 87-66 on Thursday…

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Brendan Terry scored 25 points as Southeast Missouri State beat Western Illinois 87-66 on Thursday night to extended its winning streak to eight games.

Terry added nine rebounds for the Redhawks (18-10, 13-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Tedrick Washington Jr. shot 7 for 15, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc to add 19 points. BJ Ward had 15 points and shot 6 for 9, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Trey Deveaux led the way for the Leathernecks (10-18, 4-13) with 20 points. Julius Rollins added 16 points and nine rebounds for Western Illinois. Marko Maletic also recorded 11 points.

These two teams both play Saturday. Southeast Missouri State hosts Lindenwood and Western Illinois visits Little Rock.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.