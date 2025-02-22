Terry and Eastern Michigan knock off Northern Illinois 79-76

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Jalen Terry scored the game-winning 3-pointer with one second left and racked up 28 total points…

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Jalen Terry scored the game-winning 3-pointer with one second left and racked up 28 total points to lead Eastern Michigan past Northern Illinois 79-76 on Saturday.

Terry added six rebounds for the Eagles (14-13, 7-7 Mid-American Conference). Da’Sean Nelson added 19 points while shooting 4 of 13 from the field and 11 for 15 from the line to go with five rebounds and three blocks. Christian Henry finished with 10 points, while adding six assists.

Quentin Jones led the way for the Huskies (5-22, 1-13) with 20 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks. James Dent Jr. added 19 points, four assists and three steals for Northern Illinois. Tsvet Sotirov finished with 17 points. The loss is the eighth straight for the Huskies.

Terry scored 10 points in the first half and Eastern Michigan went into halftime trailing 48-38. Terry scored 18 second-half points, including his game-winning shot.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Tuesday. Eastern Michigan hosts Bowling Green and Northern Illinois travels to play Miami (OH).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.