Terrance Jones scores 9 of 20 points in OT to rally Norfolk State over South Carolina State 67-65

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Terrance Jones scored nine of his 20 points in overtime to rally Norfolk State to a 67-65 victory over South Carolina State on Saturday.

Jones made two free throws with 55 seconds left in the extra period to give the Spartans a 64-63 lead. He added a three-point play for a 67-63 advantage with 15 seconds remaining to preserve the victory.

Jones shot 7 of 14 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the free-throw line for the Spartans (15-8, 5-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Brian Moore Jr. added 18 points and Jalen Myers scored nine.

Mitchel Taylor led the way for the Bulldogs (9-12, 3-3) with 15 points. Drayton Jones added 14 points, six rebounds and two steals. Davion Everett had 13 points and six rebounds.

South Carolina State forced OT on an Everett layup with 18 seconds left that tied it at 54.

