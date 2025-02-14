Tennessee Tech visits Southeast Missouri State, seeks 20th win this season

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (19-5, 13-2 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-20, 2-13 OVC) Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 2:30…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (19-5, 13-2 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-20, 2-13 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech will look for its 20th win this season when the Golden Eagles visit the Southeast Missouri State.

The Redhawks have gone 3-8 in home games. Southeast Missouri State gives up 74.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.8 points per game.

The Golden Eagles are 13-2 in OVC play. Tennessee Tech is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Southeast Missouri State averages 63.0 points per game, 1.2 more points than the 61.8 Tennessee Tech allows. Tennessee Tech averages 70.2 points per game, 4.6 fewer than the 74.8 Southeast Missouri State allows to opponents.

The Redhawks and Golden Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lexi McCully is averaging 11 points for the Redhawks. Ainaya Williams is averaging 11.6 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 51.1% over the past 10 games.

Reghan Grimes is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Peyton Carter is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 0-10, averaging 61.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 10-0, averaging 73.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

