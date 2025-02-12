Tennessee Tech takes road win streak into matchup with Little Rock

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (13-12, 8-6 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (16-10, 10-5 OVC) Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (13-12, 8-6 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (16-10, 10-5 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech hits the road against Little Rock trying to continue its three-game road winning streak.

The Trojans are 7-4 in home games. Little Rock is eighth in the OVC with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Mwani Wilkinson averaging 5.9.

The Golden Eagles are 8-6 in OVC play. Tennessee Tech has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Little Rock is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 43.0% Tennessee Tech allows to opponents. Tennessee Tech has shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points greater than the 37.7% shooting opponents of Little Rock have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnathan Lawson averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 45.1% from beyond the arc. Wilkinson is averaging 13 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.5 blocks over the last 10 games.

Rodney Johnson Jr. is shooting 55.6% and averaging 13.3 points for the Golden Eagles. Jaylon Johnson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 68.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.