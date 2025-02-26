Tennessee Tech hosts Nicastro and Western Illinois

Western Illinois Leathernecks (14-14, 8-11 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (22-5, 16-2 OVC) Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (14-14, 8-11 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (22-5, 16-2 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois visits Tennessee Tech after Mia Nicastro scored 25 points in Western Illinois’ 75-70 win over the Lindenwood (MO) Lions.

The Golden Eagles are 12-0 in home games.

The Leathernecks are 8-11 in OVC play. Western Illinois averages 70.8 points and has outscored opponents by 3.8 points per game.

Tennessee Tech averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Western Illinois allows. Western Illinois averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 4.6 per game Tennessee Tech gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton Carter averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Reghan Grimes is averaging 12.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Addi Brownfield is averaging eight points, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Leathernecks. Raegan McCowan is averaging 23.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 10-0, averaging 74.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.

Leathernecks: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

