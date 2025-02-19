Tennessee Tech hosts Guinyard and UT Martin

UT Martin Skyhawks (12-16, 8-9 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (13-14, 8-8 OVC) Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

UT Martin Skyhawks (12-16, 8-9 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (13-14, 8-8 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin plays Tennessee Tech after Tarence Guinyard scored 20 points in UT Martin’s 86-75 loss to the Tennessee State Tigers.

The Golden Eagles are 7-3 on their home court. Tennessee Tech is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Skyhawks are 8-9 in conference matchups. UT Martin is 5-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Tennessee Tech’s average of 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 9.1 per game UT Martin allows. UT Martin averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Tennessee Tech allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylon Johnson is scoring 13.2 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Golden Eagles. JaJuan Nicholls is averaging 9.8 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 56.0% over the past 10 games.

Guinyard is averaging 15.8 points for the Skyhawks. Vladimer Salaridze is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Skyhawks: 4-6, averaging 74.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

