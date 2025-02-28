Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles play the Lindenwood (MO) Lions on 14-game win streak

Lindenwood (MO) Lions (20-8, 16-3 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (23-5, 17-2 OVC) Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Lindenwood (MO) Lions (20-8, 16-3 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (23-5, 17-2 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech seeks to prolong its 14-game win streak with a victory against Lindenwood (MO).

The Golden Eagles have gone 13-0 at home. Tennessee Tech averages 16.2 turnovers per game and is 8-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Lions are 16-3 in conference games. Lindenwood (MO) averages 68.6 points and has outscored opponents by 4.6 points per game.

Tennessee Tech averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Lindenwood (MO) gives up. Lindenwood (MO) averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 4.5 per game Tennessee Tech gives up.

The Golden Eagles and Lions meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anna Walker is averaging 9.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Golden Eagles. Keeley Carter is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Brooke Coffey is averaging 10.8 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Lions. Mya Skoff is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 10-0, averaging 73.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.

Lions: 9-1, averaging 69.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.