Tennessee Tech faces Little Rock, seeks 4th straight road win

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (13-12, 8-6 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (16-10, 10-5 OVC) Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (13-12, 8-6 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (16-10, 10-5 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -7.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Golden Eagles take on Little Rock.

The Trojans have gone 7-4 in home games. Little Rock ranks second in the OVC with 13.9 assists per game led by Johnathan Lawson averaging 3.4.

The Golden Eagles have gone 8-6 against OVC opponents. Tennessee Tech is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Little Rock is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 43.0% Tennessee Tech allows to opponents. Tennessee Tech averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Little Rock gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lawson is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Trojans. Tuongthach Gatkek is averaging 10.4 points and 8.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Rodney Johnson Jr. is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Jaylon Johnson is averaging 13.8 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 68.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.